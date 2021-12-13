Row over closing of shutters of barrage

ALAPPUZHA

13 December 2021 23:09 IST

‘The move will impact fish wealth’

The Irrigation Department has begun closing down shutters of the Thanneermukkom barrage to prevent intrusion of seawater into Kuttanad.

Though District Collector A. Alexander on Sunday directed to close 60 shutters and regulate the functioning of the rest 30 gates, the Irrigation Department could only close 15 shutters as of Monday evening. Fishermen under the aegis of Dheevara Sabha have come out against the decision and blocked the lowering of shutters stating the salinity level had not increased in the lake and downing the shutters would impact the fish wealth.

Advertising

Advertising

The decision to close the shutters was taken following a rise in water level, caused by the intrusion of seawater into Vembanad Lake through the Thanneermukkom barrage due to high tide, in Kuttanad.

“There is a strong protest against lowering the shutters of the barrage. Besides, there is a good flow of water to the sea during low tide. A decision on closing the rest of the shutters will be taken in a meeting of the advisory committee to be held on Wednesday,” said an Irrigation Department official

As sowing for the ‘puncha’ (first crop) season is progressing in Kuttanad, an increase in salinity in Vembanad Lake will be detrimental to paddy cultivation in the region.

The rise in water level has adversely affected field preparation activities in several places. Farmers fear the sudden increase in water level in the mornings due to high tide and a fall in the level of water in evenings in low tide would result in bund breaches. Outer bunds of a number of fields are in a weakened state. Outer bunds of at least two paddy polders in Kuttanad were breached in recent days.

Apart from threatening rice cultivation, water entered a number of houses and inundated parts of the Alappuzha-Changanassery road and rural roads in the region in recent days.