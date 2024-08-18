ADVERTISEMENT

Row over bank deducting EMI from landslide survivors’ accounts

Published - August 18, 2024 08:32 pm IST - KALPETTA

Monthly instalments deducted by the Chooralmala branch of Kerala Gramin Bank after the State govt. deposited financial aid in survivors’ bank accounts. DDMA issues directive to banks in the disaster-affected areas not to deduct EMIs and if deducted, to credit them to accounts

E.M. Manoj

The Kerala Gramin Bank’s decision to deduct monthly instalment of loans the accounts of Chooralmala landslide survivors has triggered controversy. The amount was deducted after the State government had deposited financial aid in the survivors’ accounts. The move goes against the government’s recommendation to banks not to insist on loan repayment by landslide survivors.

Minimol, a private tea estate worker from Punchirimattom, who had taken a loan of ₹50,000 from the Chooralmala branch of the Kerala Gramin Bank to build a house, was hoping that the bank authorities would not deduct the EMI in the wake of the landslide. However, when the government transferred the financial aid on Saturday, the instalment was deducted from her account, she said.

The issue came to light after several account-holders of the bank reported similar experiences and brought them to the attention of district panchayat president Samshad Marakkar.

Similar plight

Rajesh of Mundakkai had taken a loan from the bank to set up a dairy farm with six head of cattle a few weeks ago. He lost everything, including the cattle, cattle shed and his house, in the landslide. From his bank account too, the instalment was deducted on Saturday. Sandeep and Rathani, workers at a private tea plantation, too raised the same complaint.

“The State Level Bankers Committee and the State government have already said that financial institutions will not insist on loan repayment of Chooralmala landslide survivors. The bank’s move at this time is cruel,” Mr. Marakkar said, adding that the amount should be returned to the survivors.

CMO seeks report

The Chief Minister’s Office has directed the Wayanad district administration to submit a report on the issue. On Saturday, the Wayanad District Disaster Management Authorityinformed the District Lead Bank manager that the government was transferring financial aid to the accounts of the landslide survivors at Chooralmala, Mundakkai, and Punchirimattom areas in Meppadi grama panchayat.

Banks have been instructed not to make deductions from the victims’ and survivors’ accounts after July 30. If deducted, the amount should be credited to the account, the authorities added.

