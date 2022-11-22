Row over appointment of guest lecturer in Kerala Varma College in Thrissur turns murkier 

November 22, 2022 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Thrissur

Even as the Cochin Devaswom Board has decided to put on hold the controversial appointment of a guest lecturer in Sree Kerala Varma College, Thrissur, the second rank holder on the list is preparing to move court against the posting.

The appointment to the post of guest lecturer in the Political Science department turned controversial after the first rank holder alleged that she had received threatening calls and was pressured not to take the post for ensuring appointment of “a politically connected” aspirant who was second on the list. She alleged that some of the faculty members in the college were among those lobbying for the appointment of the second rank holder, a former Students’ Federation of India (SFI) leader. Later, the first rank holder joined another job.

As selection procedures ran into controversy and a subject expert in the interview board complained of “undue intervention” of the department head for appointing the second rank holder, the Cochin Devaswom Board, which runs the college, after a meeting with staff and students’ representatives, took a decision to put the appointment on hold. It also took temporary arrangements to post research scholars of the department to take classes.

A report by a panel constituted by the college has been submitted to the government. Further decision will be taken by the government, said devaswom sources.

Meanwhile E.A. Ajith, the second rank holder, is planning to move court questioning the devaswom board’s decision to put the appointment on hold.

“If the first rank holder was not willing to join, they should have appointed the second rank holder. The management should explain why I should not be appointed. I have the qualifications needed for the appointment, including MPhil and NET. I am doing my PhD in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). I have two years of teaching experience in the college, which was not considered by the panel during interview. Moreover, I had earlier complained against the principal, who was a member of the interview panel, to the internal complaints committee,” he said.