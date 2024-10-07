Row in Kerala Assembly over sidelining of 49 questions to unstarred list, Opposition boycotts Question Hour

The Kerala Assembly witnessed strident protests by the Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on Monday (October 7, 2024) over the alleged sidelining of 49 questions submitted by the Opposition to the ‘unstarred’ list.

The Opposition announced that it was boycotting Question Hour and stormed out after Speaker A.N. Shamseer defended the decision. Mr. Shamseer announced that certain remarks made by Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan against the Chair in the course of the protest would be removed from the Assembly documents.

When the Question Hour opened at 9 a.m., Mr. Satheesan rose to protest that the Legislature Secretariat and the CPI(M)-led State government had removed 49 questions of great importance and national significance submitted by the Opposition for the starred list to the unstarred list.

Starred questions are those for which the members seek oral replies from the Minister concerned on the floor of the House. This is also followed by supplementary questions. Ministers need give only written replies to the unstarred ones. The Opposition charge is that the questions were removed from the list as they put the Government on the defensive.

Mr. Shamseer denied any discrimination in the decision, stating that the questions had only regional importance. He also quoted the Kerala Assembly rules and procedures and the Practice and Procedure of Parliament by M.N. Kaul and S.L. Shakdher to support his stand.

Angered at this, UDF members stormed the well of the House bearing placards and shouting slogans.

Mr. Satheesan asked how a question concerning the meeting between Additional Director General (ADGP) of Police M.R. Ajith Kumar with RSS leaders can have only regional importance.

Nothing to hide: Pinarayi

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused the Opposition of using the Speaker to target the government. Mr. Vijayan said that his government had “nothing to hide.” The government did not discriminate between starred and unstarred questions, and sought to give prompt replies to both. He termed the Opposition protest “an unhealthy trend.”

Mr. Shamseer maintained that he had provided sufficient clarification on the issue raised by the Opposition. When the Opposition members refused to return to their seats, he demanded to know “Who is the Opposition Leader? Are there many Opposition Leaders?”

This elicited strong protests from Mr. Satheesan. Mr. Shamseer later announced that the remarks against the chair will not be included in the Assembly documents.

Mr. Vijayan and Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh slammed Mr. Satheesan for his remarks against the Speaker. Mr. Vijayan alleged that the Opposition Leader “lacked standards.”

The Opposition members returned to the hall by 10 a.m. towards the end of Question Hour.

