Row delays newborn’s burial by 36 hours

The Ettumanoor municipality in Kottyam has kicked up a row after it locked horns with the local police over the burial of a newborn baby, delaying the funeral by as much as 36 hours .

The episode began to unfold in the wee hours of Thursday when a pregnant woman, who resided at a rented house near here, was admitted to a private hospital for labour. The baby however, died during birth and on intimation by the hospital authority, the local police conducted an inquest and took over the dead body.

“Upon taking over the body, we immediately approached the municipal secretary, seeking permission for a burial at the public cemetery. They, however, insisted on furnishing a formal request from the Athirampuzha Ppnchayat, where the hospital is located. By the time we obtained the document, the municipality had closed its office for the day,” explained Anoop C. Nair, Sub Inspector of police, Ettumanoor.

Having kept the dead body in its custody overnight, the police approached the civic body once again on Friday morning. They, however, sought to delay the proceedings again by raising some technical objections and even demanded a copy of the inquest report, the official added.

Settled later

The dispute, however, was settled later on an intervention by the municipal chairman George Pullatt and a few other councillors. The tension, however, escalated further when the municipality reportedly refused to carry out the burial and insisted on the Athirampuzha panchayat to take up the responsibility.

“The Panchayati Raj act clearly stipulate that the local bodies, which have taken custody of unclaimed dead bodies from the local police, to carry out the burial on their own after receiving it. But in this case, the police waited at the cemetery for another couple of hours but with the local body sending no one to coordinate the proceedings, the officers on duty dug a pit and carried out the burial,” the official added.

The situation, meanwhile, snowballed into a deeper crisis with activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of India staged a protest march to the municipal office here and unleashed violence.

When contacted, George Pullat, chairman of the civic body, accused the local police of blowing the issue out of proportion to defame the civic body authority.

“The police appeared to be in such a hurry to bury the body despite the suspicious manner in which the case had been handled and were not even ready to produce the First Information Report initially. Their allegation that we delayed the permission even on Friday is entirely misleading as the proceedings at the office here was completed as early as by 11.15 a.m, 75 minutes into our office time,” he said.

Holding that the civic body had no responsibility in carrying out the task, he also accused the local police of ‘making a riot call’ against the municipality though the social media.

Emergency meeting

“The council has decided to lodge complaints against the local police with the State Police Chief and the Chief Minister,” added Mr.Pullatt.