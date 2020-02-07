Rousing reception to pilgrimage processions

Hundreds of faithful participated in the annual pilgrimage to the tomb of the Syrian Patriarch, St Elias-III, at Mor Ignatius Diara Church at Manjanikkara, near here, on Friday.

Believers from different parts of the State reached Manjanikkara in separate processions in connection with the 88th feast of the Saint on Friday.

The bishops and priests, accompanied by the festival committee leaders, accorded a rousing reception to the pilgrims at the Omalloor Cross in the afternoon.

Archbishop of the Knanaya Church, Kuriakose Mar Savarios; Zacharias Mar Peelexenos, Mathews Mar Theodoseus, Mathews Mar Themotheus, Kuriakose Mar Ivanios, and Kuriakose Mar Cleemis, all bishops, were among those who have received the pilgrimage processions at the Omalloor Cross.

The Archbishop of Lebanon, Chrysostomos Michael Simon, was the Patriarchal delegate for this year’s Manjanikkara Perunal. The Patriarchal delegate and Catholicos Baselius Thomas-I were the chief guests at the annual church festival.