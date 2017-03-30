Rousing reception for Saseendran

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader A.K. Saseendran, who stepped down as Transport Minister on Sunday after a news channel telecast his phone conservation with an unidentified woman, got a hero’s welcome when he arrived here on Thursday morning.

He took a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus from the State capital, and on his arrival hundreds of NCP supporters thronged the bus station to cheer him at 5.30 a.m. He was accompanied by Anita Krishnan, his wife.

A newly launched Malayalam channel had aired an audio clip in which the 72- year-old leader was alleged to have engaged in conservation with sexual undertones.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Saseendran claimed that the people had found the truth behind the episode. “I got support from all sections of society, including politicians, media and social and cultural leaders. Now my plan is to tour the Assembly constituency [Elathur in Kozhikode district] and strengthen its development activities.” he said, thanking the media for their wholehearted support during the time of crisis.

He said that NCP legislator from Kuttanad Thomas Chandy would soon be sworn in as Minister.

While announcing his decision to resign, Mr. Saseendran had said that he had nothing to do with the audio clip and that he did not know the woman with whom he had the conservation. He had said that he had no moral right to continue in the Minister’s post.

On Wednesday, the State government had appointed a retired district court judge, P.S. Antony, to probe the sleaze allegations against Mr. Saseendran. The judicial commission will submit its report in three months.