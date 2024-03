March 31, 2024 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged coastal communities to remain alert in view of the rough sea warning issued by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS).

Mr. Vijayan urged residents to heed the recommendations of the authorities and move to safer locations if the need arises. He also urged the public to avoid visits to the beaches in view of the alert.

