Rough seas batter coastal areas in southern, central Kerala

Coastal areas in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Thrissur districts hit; ‘Kallakkadal’ likely to persist for one or two days more; travel to coastal tourism hubs prohibited for three days

March 31, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
High waves pounding coastal Alappuzha on Sunday.

High waves pounding coastal Alappuzha on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

Rough seas battered coastal areas in central and southern districts of Kerala on Sunday, giving anxious moments to coastal communities and prompting district-level disaster management machineries to be in alert mode.

Swell waves flooded beaches along the coastal areas in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Thrissur districts. The phenomenon, referred to as ‘Kallakkadal’ locally, is likely to persist for one or two days more along the Kerala coast, according to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

During ‘Kallakkadal events,’ the sea surges into the land causing inundation.

In Thiruvananthapuram district, coastal Pozhiyoor, Puthiyathura, Poovar, Anchuthengu, and Adimalathura were among the worst-hit. A few families in Pozhiyoor have temporarily shifted to the homes of relatives. “The fishing community in these regions say that the phenomenon is not common for this time of the year,” Deputy Collector (Disaster Management) Anil Jose said.

An urgent meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided to prohibit travel to coastal tourism hubs for three days. The DDMA (Thiruvananthapuram) also directed the District Tourism Promotion Council to temporarily ban tourism activities in the coastal areas. The tahsildars in Thiruvananthapuram, Neyyattinkara, Varkala, and Chirayinkeezhu have been asked to remain alert.

The District Medical Officer has been asked to ensure adequate supply of first aid kits and life-saving medicines in the affected areas. Steps have also been initiated to open relief camps, if needed, in these regions.

In Kollam

Kollam District Collector Devidas N. said steps had been taken to open camps in the district. The Collectorate control room can be contacted on 94476 77800. While there is no ban on fishing, boats returning to the coast should exercise caution, the Kollam district administration said.

In Alappuzha, high swell waves pounded coastal stretches in Purakkad, Valiazheekkal, Valanjavazhi, Pallithode, and Andhakaranazhi. According to residents, the sea started to turn rough in the afternoon.

Initially, sea recedes

In Thrissur district, swell waves were reported at Perinjanam. Several families have shifted to their relatives’ houses after high energy waves dumped seawater and debris in their houses. Earlier in the morning, the sea receded by around 50 m at Purakkad. A few hours later waves began to pound the shores. It was the second such incident at Purakkad in as many weeks.

‘Kallakkadal’ is a colloquial term used by Kerala fishermen to refer to the freaky flooding episodes. In 2012 UNESCO formally accepted this term for scientific use. KSDMA member secretary Sekhar Kuriakose said it is not a “destructive wave.”

Rough sea alert

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has warned that the sea will be rough near-shore along the Kerala coast from till 11.30 p.m. Monday due to the effect of high period swell waves, having heights of 0.5 to 1.5 m.

The KSDMA has urged coastal communities to heed official warnings and move to safer locations, if needed. Fishing boats and equipment should be secured so that they are not lost or damaged. The public has been advised to avoid visits to beaches.

