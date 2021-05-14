Rough sea wreaks havoc in Thrissur’s coastal belt

The coastal belt of Thrissur is bearing the brunt of the rough sea in the wake of low pressure formed over the Arabian Sea.

Relief camps have been opened at Eriyad, Edavilangu and Sreenarayanapuram panchayats in Kodungallur taluk. There are 83 people in the camps.

It has been reported that people are reluctant to shift to the camps fearing the spread of COVID-19. Many prefer to move to their relatives’ places. But authorities have started conducting antigen tests for people being shifted to the camps. Those who test positive are being shifted to first-line treatment centres.

The sea erosion, which began on Thursday, became severe on Friday. Fish workers have been banned from venturing into the sea.

The sea erosion is severe at Chantha Kadappuram, ArattuVazhi, Light House, Edavilangu, Puthiya Road, Kara, Vakkadappuram and Sreekrishna Mukham.

In Chavakkad, the areas of Kadappuram, Anchangadi, Velichannapadi and Puthan Kadappuram were badly hit. Many houses were inundated from Azhimukham to Light House in Kadappuram panchayat. Affected families were shifted to relief camps at Government High School, Kadappuram. More relief camps would be opened if needed, said Chavakkad municipal chairperson Sheeja Prashant.