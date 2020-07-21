Rough sea batters coastal belt of Thrissur; families shifted

The coastal belt of Thrissur district has been bearing the brunt of the rough sea even as the monsoon is yet to strengthen in the State.
The coastal area in Kodungallur taluk is the worst hit by sea erosion. The sea which has been very rough since Saturday, has caused havoc on the coastal belt of Kodungallur taluk, damaging hundreds of houses. The situation is severe in Sreenarayanapuram, Eriyad, and Edavilangu panchayats.
More than 100 houses were flooded near Sreekrishna Mukham temple . Six families from Sreekrishna Colony were shifted to a relief camp opened at MES School, Sreenarayanapuram. Others have shifted to their relatives’ houses. Huge tide waves have been lashing the coast at Arappathode area too.
The sea water entered almost 200 metres into the coast at Light House area in Eriyad panchayat. Around 100 houses are on the verge of collapse. Many families have shifted to their relatives’ houses on Sunday. A mosque was totally destroyed at Arattuvazhi.
Sea erosion is severe in Kadappuram area at Chavakkad too.
