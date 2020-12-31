Rough sea batters Alappuzha coast

Huge volume of water, slush, and debris dumped in houses, Collector inspects areas

Rough sea battered coastal areas of the district in the early hours of Thursday. Sea erosion was severe at Purakkad, Ambalapuzha, Ambalappuzha North, Chettikkad, Ottamassery, and Andhakaranazhi in Ambalappuzha and Cherthala taluks.

According to residents, sea started to turn rough on Wednesday night. In the following hours, strong waves lashed coastal areas dumping huge volume of water, slush, and debris in houses.

Purakkad hit

Windowpanes of several houses were broken at Purakkad and nearby areas. After water entered the houses, several families shifted to their relatives’ homes.

Officials said no relief camp had been opened in the district as of Thursday evening.

“We are closely monitoring the situation. Water has entered a number of houses and several people have moved to safer places. Fire and Rescue Services personnel and machines have been deployed to dewater,” a revenue official said.

Absence of seawalls has aggravated the situation in some places.

District Collector A. Alexander on Thursday visited Purukkad, Ottamasserry, and Andhakaranazhi and took stock of the situation.

Seawall damaged

Mr. Alexander said the seawall had been damaged in some areas. He directed the Major Irrigation Department to conduct repair of damaged seawalls at the earliest.

He said the tendering process was on to construct seawalls in areas where protection walls were yet to be built. He urged the people living close to the seawall to move to safer places. At Purakkad, residents urged the Collector to initiate steps to construct drainages in the area to drain water quickly. Mr. Alexander promised to consider the demand.