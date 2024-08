The Rotary Club, Olavakode, is offering English coaching class for the upper primary students of Dr. Nair GUP School, Vadakkanthara. Free coaching will be given to students from Class IV to VII.

Municipal chairperson Prameela Sasidharan inaugurated the programme on Saturday. Rotary Club president Rahul E.P. and secretary Pramod K. presented the project.

School headmaster S. Rajudhir welcomed the gathering. Ward councillor Jaya Lakshmi presided over the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.