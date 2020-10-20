Rosscote Krishna Pillai dead

Veteran broadcaster, author, and socio-cultural activist Rosscote Krishna Pillai died in the capital on Tuesday. He was 93.

Grandson of the legendary C.V. Raman Pillai, one of the greatest novelists of Malayalam, Rosscote Krishna Pillai held several key posts at various units of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. He was editor of the Malayalam wing of the All India Radio in New Delhi.

Author of several books, including Children's Illustrated Science Dictionary, Mr. Pillai, a Harvard Fellow, had retired as Deputy Principal Information Officer, Press Information Bureau, Thiruvananthapuram.

He is survived by his wife, K.R. Hemakumari, two daughters, and son. The cremation will take place later.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a condolence message, said Rosscote Krishna Pillai belonged to the elder generation of journalists and would be remembered for his immense contributions to journalism and public relations branch.