Roshy Augustine reviews arrangements for Navakerala Sadas in Idukki

Event to be held in district on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday; 20 counters each to be set up in each constituency to collect complaints

December 09, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine reviewing the preparations for the Navakerala Sadas at Idukki IDA ground on Saturday.

| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine reviewed the preparations for the Navakerala Sadas in Idukki district on Saturday.

Mr. Augustine visited the venue of the Sadas in the Idukki Assembly constituency at IDA ground, near Cheruthoni. The Navakerala Sadas will be held in the five Assembly constituencies in the district on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

According to officials, elaborate arrangements have been made in Thodupuzha, Devikulam, Idukki, Peerumade and Udumbanchola for the programme.

Schedule

According to officials, Thodupuzha constituency’s Navakerala Sadas will be held at the Thodupuzha Gandhi Square ground at 6.30 p.m. on Sunday; Idukki constituency’s at the Cheruthoni new bus stand ground at 9.30 a.m. on December 11;, Devikulam constituency’s at the Adimaly Viswadeepthi Public School at 3 p.m. on December 11, Udumbanchola constituency’s at the Nedumkandam St. Sebastian’s School ground at 6 p.m. on December 11.

The Cabinet meeting will be held at Thekkady on December 12. The Peerumade constituency’s sadas will be held at the Vandiperiyar panchayat mini stadium at 11 a.m. on the day.

Officials said that 20 counters each would be set up in each constituency to collect the complaints. People can submit complaints before three hours of the Navakerala Sadas.

