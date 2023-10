October 14, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - KOCHI

One of the two RoRo ferries that operate in the Vypeen Fort Kochi corridor drifted a few metres away from it’s path on Saturday evening following failure of its twin engines.

This occurred due to a problem in their cooling system. The ferry was towed to safety by the other vessel.

The ferry that broke down will resume service only on Sunday.

