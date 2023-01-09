Ropeway project over Thamarassery mountain pass hanging in the balance

January 09, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Kozhikode

An ambitious ropeway project proposed by the Wayanad Chamber of Commerce (WCC) over the scenic Thamarassery mountain pass linking Adivaram in Kozhikode with Lakkidi in Wayanad has run out of steam due to the alleged apathy on the part of Tourism and Revenue departments in clearing technical hurdles.

It was three years ago that the innovative project was proposed to set up a cost-effective and entertaining cable car ride for people who wish to bypass the dangerous hairpin road.

“We tried to meet the Tourism Minister to discuss the project. He was unavailable though we made all possible efforts. Our team members had visited Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode multiple times to get an appointment with the Minister,” said Johny Pattani, WCC president and one of the coordinators of a special committee constituted to support the public-private partnership project. He alleged that the reluctance on the part of the Revenue department to support the use of nearly two acres of plantation land for the project had played spoilsport.

WCC functionaries said they had gone ahead with the project after promising 26% of the project share to the government, as it had demanded. Even after accepting the demand with the approval of other shareholders, there were no positive steps on the part of the government to support the idea, they alleged. According to them, the Forest department had also approved the project.

WCC members said the conversion of unused plantation land had been permitted in the case of several other welfare projects initiated by private investors in such spots in Wayanad and Kozhikode districts. “We don’t know why this project alone is being discouraged after multiple rounds of discussions with the Kozhikode and Wayanad District Tourism Promotion Councils and other government departments,” they said.

Boost for tourism

As per the earlier plan, the ₹100-crore project was expected to be a reality in 2021. If implemented, the 3.5-km-long ropeway would have been the biggest such tourism attraction in South India, boosting the tourism prospects of Wayanad district. According to the detailed project report, the project could have facilitated the chair car journey of 400 persons across the mountain pass per hour.

Meanwhile, Tourism department sources said there was no move to discourage the project as alleged. They said there was some delay in clearing a few issues which could be settled soon through discussions.