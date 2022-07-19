Ropeway at Sabarimala set to take off

July 19, 2022 18:40 IST

The much-awaited ropeway project in Sabarimala, which ran into several delays following contentions over the diversion of forest land, is finally set to take off with authorities working out the modalities of a land-swap agreement.

As per this, the Revenue department will hand over 10 acres of land in Chinnakanal in Idukki district for compensatory afforestation in lieu of 10.25 acres of forest land to be utilised for the project. The department has already prepared the sketch and plan of 6.5 acres of the property while the tahsildar has issued directions to the village officer concerned to complete demarcation of the remaining land at the earliest.

Confirming the development, K. Ananthagopan, president, Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), said the proposal was awaiting a nod from the State government. “We will soon be holding consultations with the Revenue Minister in this regard and the works will begin as soon as the land is handed over to the Forest department. The project contractor has agreed to complete the works in just six months,’‘ he said.

Opening of the ropeway, according to him, will also bring to an end the operation of goods-laden tractors on Swami Ayyappan Road, ensuring free movement of pilgrims along the route.

Eighteenth Step Damodar Cable Car Private Ltd, which executes the project, has completed testing of the soil samples in the project area. The Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) report of the project has received an in-principle approval from the Forest department and upon completing the transfer formality, an application for clearance from the Centre will be forwarded.

The ropeway project, having a length of 2.7 km and a width of 12 m, seeks to facilitate easy transportation of goods from Pampa to the Sannidhanam and replace the tractors operating in the route currently. The detachable grip mono-cable ropeway system covers an area of 48,094.64 sq. metre including two terminal stations, seven pillars, and the ropeway corridor.

‘‘The preliminary stage of planning and designing works is over and under the current plan, just about 30 trees will have to be cut to set up the intermediate pillars. Each of the car will have the capacity to carry goods weighing up to one tonne and the system will also include an ambulance car,’‘ explained a company official.

The project will be implemented on build, operate, and transfer (BOT) basis.