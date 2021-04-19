Kerala

Room isolation must for those arriving in Kannur

In the wake of the severe outbreak of COVID-19, those coming to the district from abroad and other States should register on the e-Jagratha portal.

The new guidelines were issued by District Collector T.V. Subhash. He said the instructions should be strictly followed. According to the guidelines, those who have or have not been vaccinated must have their RT-PCR checked 48 hours before or immediately after entering the district.

The Collector said room isolation was mandatory for those arriving in the district without inspection. Those who test positive should contact the Health Department for treatment. Those whose test results are negative should strictly observe physical distancing in public places.

If COVID symptoms appear later, treatment should be sought. Those who do not undergo RTPCR test should continue in room isolation for 14 days.

