Rooftop solar scheme to be launched today

November 30, 2022 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Nandakumar T 6656

The State government is planning to install rooftop solar power plants in 1,000 houses across the State in the first phase of the Green Energy Income Scheme being implemented by Anert (Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and technology).

The installation of 400 solar plants has been completed atop 400 houses constructed for homeless families under the Life Mission and 100 built for families from the scheduled castes. The beneficiary families can use the power generated by the solar panels for their domestic needs and generate income by selling the surplus power after consumption.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Green Energy Income Scheme at a function to be held here on December 1. Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty, SC/ST Development Minister K. Radhakrishnan, Transport Minister Antony Raju, and Local Self Government Minister M.B. Rajesh are expected to participate in the inaugural function.

