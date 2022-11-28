Rooftop solar scheme launched

November 28, 2022 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu conducted the State-level launch of the first phase of a rooftop solar scheme being implemented in technical institutions at a function held at the Government Polytechnic College, Neyyattinkara, on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its initial phase, the project will be implemented in 27 institutions under the Directorate of Technical Education. The programme is being implemented in association with the Soura rooftop solar scheme of the Kerala State Electricity Board.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US