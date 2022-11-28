Rooftop solar scheme launched

November 28, 2022 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu conducted the State-level launch of the first phase of a rooftop solar scheme being implemented in technical institutions at a function held at the Government Polytechnic College, Neyyattinkara, on Monday.

In its initial phase, the project will be implemented in 27 institutions under the Directorate of Technical Education. The programme is being implemented in association with the Soura rooftop solar scheme of the Kerala State Electricity Board.