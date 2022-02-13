Rooftop solar plant commissioned

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran on Sunday inaugurated a grid connected roof-top solar power plant set up by a resident at Kakkodi. The project was commissioned under the Phase-II extension of the renewable energy promotion scheme of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). Officials said efforts were on to complete more such projects with the cooperation of 81 KSEB consumers in the Elathur Assembly constituency alone. Chelannur grama panchayat president P.P. Noushir presided over the inaugural event.