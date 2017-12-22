Romanian wanted in ATM theft held in Nicaragua

The State police have received an intimation that Nicaragua is willing to extradite to India a Romanian national wanted in Kerala in connection with the slick ATM thefts that cost hundreds of domestic cardholders their money in August.

Earlier, the National Central Bureau, a national police agency that coordinates with the Interpol, had told the police that Nicaraguan border enforcers had caught Harinou Ionut Alexandru, the suspect, when he entered that country from Costa Rica this year.

In September, the Interpol, acting at the best of the Kerala Police, had circulated a red corner notice (RCN), an international warrant, for the arrest of Alexandru and his accomplices Cristian Constantin Viktor, Ioanmercia Floreci Bogdan Florian, and Popescu Oneamirce Florin.

Consequent on Alexandru’s detention, the State police moved the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Thiruvananthapuram, to issue a letter of request to transfer the suspect to Indian jurisdiction. India has no extradition treaty with Nicaragua.

With the help of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the national liaison authority on Interpol matters sent the letter of request to the Nicaraguan government.

The CJM’s judicial counterpart in Nicaragua examined the letter of request, which explained the role of the accused and his relevance to the case, and sanctioned the State's demand. The police are scheduled to leave for Nicaragua to secure Alexandru’s custody.

They are also processing information that the UK police had arrested Viktor in October as part of their investigation into similar ATM thefts.

The police have moved the Interpol to seek his extradition.

The State police had arrested Illie Gabriel Marian, the primary suspect, from Mumbai days after customers reported the thefts.

The accused had in June affixed snooping devices in the ATM counter to capture credit card and pin information.

They used the information to clone cards, which were used to drain the accounts of customers in Kerala from ATM’s in Mumbai in August.