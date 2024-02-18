Rollout of feeder e-buses in Greater Kochi area hangs in balance

February 18, 2024 12:32 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - KOCHI

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) is struggling to roll out feeder e-buses to operate from metro stations and Water Metro terminals, seven years after the metro was commissioned.

As per revised figures, a total of 15 feeder e-buses are envisaged to augment first- and last-mile connectivity from metro stations and another 20 e-buses from boat terminals. “This is critical to increase patronage in the metro to over one lakh a day and in ferries to around 10,000 since the KSRTC is not too keen on operating feeder buses from metro stations to towns in the immediate suburbs. The demand for last-mile connectivity will increase when the metro’s 1.20-km Thripunithura terminal station extension is commissioned in around a month, and we hope to introduce a dedicated feeder service at the earliest,” Kochi metro sources said.

Increasing footfall in the capital-intensive metro that cost over ₹7,000 crore is also necessary for the fare-box income to exceed ₹100 crore. It was ₹96.08 crore in 2023.

Sources said KMRL needed funds to procure e-buses, especially since each unit costs upwards of ₹1 crore. “The tender process is on, and we have sought a no-objection certificate from French lending agency AFD to go ahead with the tender. The procurement process will take another two to three months,” they added.

E-autos

At present, a fleet of 50 e-autos are operating feeder trips from metro stations, while another 25 will shortly commence service. Another few dozen e-autos procured with the help of the Kochi Corporation too are in service, the sources said.

These 75 e-autos were procured by Ernakulam Jilla Auto Drivers’ Cooperative Society (EJADCS), primarily to operate from metro stations. They have to be frequently recharged, while another 30 e-autos whose drained-out batteries can be swapped for fully recharged ones too are operating in the city. “Efforts are on to procure another 50 e-autos to operate from metro stations. The society had entered into an agreement with KMRL to use recharging and parking space at metro stations for a specific amount,” said Simon Edapally, director board member of the society.

The society has readied battery swap stations at Mamangalam, Kaloor, near DH Ground, Vyttila Janatha, and Thopumpady.

Binu Varghese, another board member, said the e-auto ecosystem in Kochi ought to improve substantially since the city did not even have half the number of 1,500 e-autos that operated in Kozhikode. “Most Kochi drivers still prefer diesel and CNG autos, possibly because of inadequate parking and recharging infrastructure,” he added.