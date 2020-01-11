Kerala

Roller skaters set off to Sabarimala for pilgrimage

Skaters’ annual ritual for 20th consecutive year

Continuing their annual ritual for the 20th consecutive year, a team of professional roller skaters set off to the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple from Kollam on Saturday.

The skaters were flagged off by T.R. Santhosh Kumar, chairman, education and sports standing committee of the Kollam Corporation, from the Kottarakulam Maha Ganapati temple near the Kollam Collectorate.

Messages

The pilgrims include State-and national-level speed, artistic and roller hockey players and coaches. This year the skaters plan to spread the messages of ‘plastic-free Kerala’ and ‘gain health and avoid lifestyle diseases through sports’ during their trip.

The members carrying irumudis will be travelling via High School Junction, Anchalumoodu, Perinad, Kundara and Kottarakara on the first day, reaching Pathanamthitta through Adoor.

Kerala team coach S. Biju, District Roller Skating Association secretary P.R. Balagopal, Auraj Paingavil, B.G. Balshreyas, P.B. Abin, Naveen Hareesh, Sibi Sukumaran and Anandanarayan are the members of the team.

