Role play contest for students held

MALAPPURAM

25 August 2021 23:41 IST

The Field Outreach Bureau and Central Sahodaya, Malappuram, conducted an online role play competition for students as part of the platinum jubilee of India’s Independence.

Jumna T.M. from Markazul Uloom School, Kondotty, won the first prize for enacting Pazhassi Raja.

Mohammed Raihan from ISS Senior Secondary School, Perinthalmanna, and Islah Sham V.P. from Al Farook School, Kottakkal, won the second and third prizes respectively.

Advertising

Advertising