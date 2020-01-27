Role of theatre in addressing issues of migrant people

A seminar on ‘Theatre of Migration and Citizenship’ organised as part of the ITFoK discussed the insecurities and uncertainties faced by migrants and the role of theatre in addressing these issues.

Amitesh Grover, ITFoK festival director, moderated the session featuring Lars Oyno, Norwegian actor, director and playwright who helmed Grusomhetens Theater; Inua Ellams, Nigerian-born poet, playwright and performer; and Jacob Boehme, Melbourne- born theatre maker and choreographer. The common factor that connected them all was migration and citizenship-based issues they faced.

Contemporary topics

Artistes had to focus on contemporary topics and create political or revolutionary theatre. They should respond to corruption and other issues related to the State, said Oyno. “Theatres are always forced to entertain, so it must entertain; a theatre that does not entertain does not function. Also, a theatre must communicate with the audience. Artistes should find ways to communicate with all categories of audience. Artistes must take the risk of presenting the contemporary realities. Artiste should be bold,” he said.

Inua Ellams, creator of An Evening with Immigrant , who was born to a Muslim father and a Catholic mother, suffered a lot with the issues of migration. He shared the incidents of British colonisation of Africa and its effects on the northern and southern parts. As a result of colonisation, people lost their jobs, cattle and land, and were forced to move to different parts. Due to those experiences, the themes of his works mainly stuck to identity, displacement and destiny. Jacob Boehme, whose mother is a fifth-generation Australian and father a British, also shared his experiences on citizenship issues. He shared the problems faced by his grandmother, who was a black woman. She was given an exemption certificate, which she had to carry all the time and produce to the police whenever asked to.

He screened his performance based on this, named, Love.