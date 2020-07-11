Kerala

Role of science important: Governor

He was addressing Vice Chancellors at a meet for discussing issues in higher education

Calling for the development of a ‘Kerala Model’ in higher education, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has pointed out that the role of universities has increased against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was addressing Vice Chancellors at a two-day online conference for discussing issues in higher education. “The pandemic has led even religious establishments to express trust in epidemiologists and doctors. Today, everyone everywhere is turning to science as the most reliable source of guidance. In this context, the role of the universities, engaged in the pursuit of scientific studies, has become more important. People’s expectations that varsities will find solutions to their problems have increased manifold,”' the Governor was quoted in a statement.

