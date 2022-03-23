Role of OTT platforms grab attention at IFFK talks

These have now begun to behave like traditional distributors: Girish Kasaravalli

These have now begun to behave like traditional distributors: Girish Kasaravalli

Over-the-top (OTT) platforms, which have become a major movie consumption medium for film buffs across the world, turned out to be the hot topic of discussion at the 26th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) here on Wednesday, with the influence of the platforms being talked about in multiple sessions through the day.

In an 'In conversation' session with Chalachitra Academy Deputy Director H. Shaji, filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli, who is also heading the jury this year at the festival, said the OTT platforms have now begun to behave like traditional distributors by meddling in films during the production stage itself.

"In the beginning, the OTT platforms took a stand that was beneficial to independent filmmakers. So, I was initially in support of the growth of these platforms. However, now they have begun involving themselves in the film from the production stage just like traditional distributors," he said.

Mr. Kasaravalli said freedom of expression is getting curtailed more and more in Indian cinema, although there has been a growth in its technical prowess.

Filmmaker Jeo Baby, who directed the popular The Great Indian Kitchen being screened in the Malayalam Cinema Today category at the IFFK, though had a different take on OTT platforms. In a 'Meet the Director' event, he said his film received wide acceptance and support from women owing to its release on an OTT platform.

Vishnu Narayanan, director of Bannerghatta, also participated in the session. He said filmmakers may have to make a lot of sacrifices during the making of a movie, but it should not include the director’s concept of the film.