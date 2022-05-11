Role of nurses in raising public health standards in focus

International Nurses’ Day falls on May 12

The role played by nurses in raising public health standards to international level is much appreciated, Health Minister Veena George said here in a statement on Wednesday.

The nurses’ fraternity in Kerala has been serving the State in an exemplary manner. Not just across the State, the services rendered by Malayali nurses are appreciated the world over. Many Malayali nurses working abroad have played key roles in serving people during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said in her message on the International Nurses’ Day, which falls on May 12.

The message of the day this year is ‘Nurses: A Voice to Lead – Invest in Nursing and Respect Rights to Secure Global Health.’

Kerala also has a strong nursing education sector, with 127 nursing colleges in both public and private sector and 132 nursing schools. Every year, over 10,000 students register themselves as nurses in the State.

Recollecting the role of nurses in the State’s fight against COVID-19, she said the government had trained 1,300-odd staff nurses as Mid Level Service Providers (MLSP) and had appointed them in health institutions to ensure better delivery of public health.