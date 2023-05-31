ADVERTISEMENT

Role of cooperatives crucial for achieving self-sufficiency in milk production: Minister

May 31, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 

Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister J. Chinchurani has said that the role of public and private sectors and cooperatives are critical to the State attaining self-sufficiency in milk production.

The presidents and secretaries of cooperative societies must be roped into the dairy industry in a stronger way, she said after inaugurating ‘Layam 2023’ Business-to-Business conclave organised by the State-owned Kerala Feeds Limited (KFL) at Nedumbassery on Tuesday.  

She said the State government was going ahead with its move for legislation that guarantees completely unadulterated feed for cattle so as to check the inflow of low-quality feed into the State. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Observing that lower production cost could help make dairy farming profitable, Ms. Chinchurani said fodder grass would be popularised, and that efforts were on to bring in silage (pickled fodder grass) from Andhra Pradesh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US