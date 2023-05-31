Role of cooperatives crucial for achieving self-sufficiency in milk production: Minister

May 31, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - KOCHI

Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister J. Chinchurani has said that the role of public and private sectors and cooperatives are critical to the State attaining self-sufficiency in milk production.

The presidents and secretaries of cooperative societies must be roped into the dairy industry in a stronger way, she said after inaugurating ‘Layam 2023’ Business-to-Business conclave organised by the State-owned Kerala Feeds Limited (KFL) at Nedumbassery on Tuesday.

She said the State government was going ahead with its move for legislation that guarantees completely unadulterated feed for cattle so as to check the inflow of low-quality feed into the State.

Observing that lower production cost could help make dairy farming profitable, Ms. Chinchurani said fodder grass would be popularised, and that efforts were on to bring in silage (pickled fodder grass) from Andhra Pradesh.