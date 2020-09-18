Role of consulate officials needs to be probed: NIA

KOCHI
The role of Consulate officials and high-profile individuals in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case needs to be probed in the country and abroad to unearth the conspirators in the case, according to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
The agency made the submission before the NIA Special Court here on Friday while seeking the extension of the remand of the accused in the case.
The accused in the case had used various social media platforms for communicating with the co-accused and other suspects in the case. Digital evidences were collected from the electronic devises of the accused, it submitted.
According to the NIA, the proceeds of the crime might have been used for financing terrorism or unlawful activities through various means. The deliberate act of the accused in using the diplomatic baggage of UAE as a cover for smuggling may have serious repercussions to the friendly relations with the UAE. It was also prejudicial to the economic stability of the country, the agency submitted.
Considering the application of the agency, the remand of the various accused was extended by the court.
