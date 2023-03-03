ADVERTISEMENT

Rogue tusker Murivalankompan attacks four houses at Chinnakkanal in Idukki

March 03, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - IDUKKI

Forest dept. is accelerating steps for building a kraal to shift rogue tusker Arikompan after capturing it

The Hindu Bureau

A house at Muthamma Colony, near Chinnakkanal, in Idukki that was attacked by wild tusker Murivalankompan in the early hours of Friday. | Photo Credit: JOMON PAMPAVALLEY

A rogue tusker, locally known as Murivalankompan, attacked four houses at Muthamma Colony, near Chinnakkanal, in Idukki in the early hours of Friday.

According to local residents, the tusker attacked the houses owned by Annalakshmi, Plavadiyan, Muniyandi, and Pandayan around 12.30 a.m. The tusker first attacked the house of Annalakshmi who was staying with her daughter Shanthi.

The pachyderm then attacked the house of Shanthi. Her husband Muniyandi, daughter-in-law Sathya and two grandchildren too were at the residence at the time of the attack and the family members escaped through the back door.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The tusker later attacked the houses of Plavadiyan and Pandiyan. The family members had a narrow escape, said sources.

Kraal for Arikompan

Meanwhile, the Forest department has taken measures to accelerate the felling of trees near the Munnar Central Nursery for building a kraal for shifting the rogue tusker Arikompan after capturing it.

According to department sources, the eucalyptus trees can be felled only after floating a tender for the work. “After felling, the timber will be shifted to the Kodanad elephant camp to build the kraal,” said a source.

Local residents have demanded the Forest department to accelerate the procedure to capture Arikompan. On February 21, Chief Wildlife Warden Ganga Singh issued an order for tranquillising the elephant.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US