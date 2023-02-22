Rogue tusker Arikompan attacks three more houses in Idukki

February 22, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - IDUKKI

A wild rogue tusker, locally known as Arikompan, attacked three more houses at Choondal, near Santhanpara, in Idukki in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to local residents, the tusker attacked the houses of Marimuthu, Chinthamani, and Ramar around 2 a.m. When the incident happened, Marimuthu was at a relative’s home, while Chinthamani and Ramar were in Tamil Nadu. The houses were heavily damaged in the attacks.

Meanwhile, an online meeting called by High Range Circle Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Arun R.S. decided to accelerate the proceedings to tranquillise Arikompan. According to officials, the tusker will be captured and radio-collared before being relocated to deep inside the forests. The preference is to shift the tusker inside Periyar the Tiger Reserve (PTR).

Mr. Arun said all arrangements, including identification of a favourable location to tranquillise the tusker, would be made soon. “We need to find a safe place without the presence of waterbodies or slope to tranquillise the tusker,” he said.

Chief Wildlife Warden Ganga Singh on Tuesday issued an order for darting Arikompan at Chinnakkanal near Munnar. The order said the tusker could be captured and radio-collared or relocated. It followed a proposal by the High Range Circle CCF.

According to Forest department sources, the repeated attacks by Arikompan are an attempt to find rice, considered a favourite food of the rogue elephant. “After repeated attacks earlier, the department fixed solar-fencing around the ration shop at Panniyar under Santhanpara panchayat and houses at Sankarapandi Mettu,” they said.

