July 24, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - IDUKKI

Huge rocks slid from the hills and fell on the Moonnammile road, near Pallivasal, in Munnar on the Kochi-Dhanushkodi national highway (NH) around 10.30 a.m. on Monday. According to officials, no one was injured in the incident. The rocks fell on the road following heavy rain. However, the traffic was not disrupted. National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) assistant executive engineer Rex Felix said the rocks were removed from the road by 3 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.