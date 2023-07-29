Rockfall poses threat to Munnar road

July 29, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - IDUKKI

After the repeated landslips that hit the Gap Road stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushodi national highway in Munnar, falling rocks from the Periyavare hills near Munnar town in Idukki are posing another serious threat to tourists and travellers on the Munnar-Udumalpet inter-State route. According to officials, a large rock fell on a car on May 4, damaging the vehicle and seriously injuring the driver. Yet another rock from the hills fell on the road on Tuesday, though no casualties were reported.

A report submitted by Idukki-based geologist V. Sunil Kumar to the District collector stated that the rocks on the hills posed serious threat and that their immediate removal from the Periyavare hills was the only possible way to avoid disasters.

“The rocks on the hills are in a shaken condition and there is a chance of further rockfalls. During summer season, cracks form on the rocks. These get filled with water during rainy season and subsequently fall from the hills,” said Dr. Kumar.

“The rocks can fall from the hills any time. Removal of the rocks and fixing nets on the stretch should be done to avoid casualties,” he said.

Sajin Kumar K.S., assistant professor, Department of Geology, University of Kerala, said rockfall is just another form of a landslip. “During landslips, a large amount of rocks and water come down from hills,” he said.

Alan Xaviour, Public Works department (PWD) roads section assistant engineer, Munnar, said that the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has not yet handed over any report to the PWD about the threat of rockfall at Periyavare. “When the DDMA recommends action, the PWD will take immediate steps to remove the rocks on the Periyavare hills that pose a threat,” said Mr. Xaviour.

An official said the precarious rocks are situated in the Kannan Devan Hills Plantations (KDHP) area in Munnar.

According to officials, the Periyavare hills are located just 50 m from Munnar town. The road connecting the Eravikulam National Park (ENP) goes through major tourism spots and is a major inter-State route in Munnar. On weekends and holidays, thousands of vehicles pass through the stretch.