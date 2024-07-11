ADVERTISEMENT

Rock falls from Kurathy Hill to Idukki dam area

Updated - July 11, 2024 09:47 pm IST

Published - July 11, 2024 09:43 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the rock that fell near the entrance gate of Idukki dam. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A rock fell from the Kurathy Hill, one of the two hills connecting the Idukki arch dam, early on Thursday.

According to officials, the rock fell from the hill around 5 a.m. at the entrance gate of the Idukki dam on the dam’s top road, damaging partially a portion of the entrance gate.

Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) dam safety wing officials inspected the spot.

A senior KSEB dam safety wing official said: “the rock fell on the area where the entrance ticket centre of the hydel tourism wing was earlier located. It is considered a rock fall area, and the KSEB dam safety wing has already fixed warning board on the road.”

