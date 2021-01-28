Robusta coffee farmers hit by sharp decline in price

Declaration of MSP fails to boost market sentiment

The sharp decline in the price of Robusta coffee, even after the government announced a minimum support price for the crop recently, has put coffee growers in the State in a fix.

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac, in his budget speech a week ago, had increased the minimum support price (MSP) for a kg of raw Robusta coffee to ₹90.

However, the announcement did not make any impact in the coffee market, Prasanth Rajesh, president, Wayanad Coffee Growers’ Association (WCGA), told The Hindu. The market price of the raw coffee berries in Wayanad last week was ₹63 a kg as against ₹75 a kg during the corresponding period last year. The price of processed coffee beans declined from ₹123 a kg last year to ₹115 a kg at present, Mr. Rajesh said.

According to data available with the Coffee Board, Kerala produced 64,125 tonnes of Robusta coffee during 2019-20, of which Wayanad contributed 55,225 tonnes. Robusta coffee is cultivated on 67,366 hectares in Wayanad and 59,621 farmers are dependent on the sector. Nearly 97 per cent of them are small scale growers, Mr. Rajesh said.

The price of coffee fluctuates as per the international market but the withdrawal of merchandise export incentive scheme (MEIS) by the Central government last month also contributed to the fall in the price, he said.

The price of a kg of coffee beans in the market now is almost equal to that in 1995 but the daily wage of a worker had increased from ₹35 to ₹400 a day, said Victor Day, vice president, WCGA.

Farming sources said that for profitable farming, the growers should get at least ₹90 a kg for raw coffee as they had to spent more than ₹80 to produce it.

The Coffee Board has projected a crop size of 3.42 lakh tonnes in the country during 2010-21 in its post-monsoon estimates. This is about 15 per cent higher over the crop size of 2.98 lakh tonnes in the 2019-20 season. In Kerala, the second largest producer, the output is expected to rise by 6 per cent during the season.