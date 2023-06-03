HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Robotics will have key role in space missions, says ISRO chairman

Space robots to be sent to space ahead of human mission to study the possibilities and challenges

June 03, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Robotics will have a major role to play in the futuristic interplanetary missions of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), S. Somanath, chairman of the space agency, has said.

Mr. Somanath was inaugurating a Technical Hindi Seminar on ‘Space robotics-a true game changer for future space programmes’ organised by the ISRO Inertial Systems Unit (IISU), Thiruvananthapuram.

Space robots would be sent to space ahead of human mission to study the possibilities and challenges, he said. IISU director Sam Dayala Dev presided. Anil Bharadwaj, director, Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad, gave the keynote address. Senior ISRO officials were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.