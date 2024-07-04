Robotic technology deployed for physical rehabilitation at KIMSHEALTH

KIMSHEALTH, as part of introducing innovative technologies in the neuro-rehabilitation sector, has deployed an advanced robotic gait trainer, G-Gaiter, which will help patients recover rapidly from paraplegic disabilities.

G-Gaiter is an innovation from Kerala-based Genrobotic Innovations, which will enable medical professionals to creatively design therapy based on each patient’s needs, saving much time and effort. It has received approval from the Central Drugs and Standards Control Organisation.

The custom-made G-Gaiter assists patients with stroke-triggered paraplegic conditions, traumatic spinal cord injury, cerebral palsy, accidents and Parkinson’s disease by increasing their mobility as well as consistency, besides the quality of gait pattern. The machine helps to initiate the walking process early and attain a better walking pattern during rehabilitation.

Such is the efficiency that the AI-powered natural gait pattern of the robot aids the patient’s easy completion of 900 to 1,000 steps in 20 to 45 minutes, a press release issued here said.

G-Gaiter is currently being used by many leading hospitals in the physical medicine department.

The use of robotic technology is expected to bring in a sea change in the rehabilitation of patients with limited mobility.

