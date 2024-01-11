ADVERTISEMENT

Robotic surgery unit to be launched at Regional Cancer Centre

January 11, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Malabar Cancer Centre to get similar facility at ₹60 crore; digital pathology excellence centres too on the cards

The Hindu Bureau

Robotic surgery will soon become a reality in cancer treatment in Kerala.

A robotic surgery unit is becoming functional in the government sector for the first time at the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) here. Till now, it was available only in large hospitals in the country and abroad.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the robotic surgery unit at the RCC, HIPEC (Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy) treatment, patient welfare and service block, and clinical laboratory tracking mechanism at 11.30 a.m. on Monday. Minister for Health Veena George will preside. Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, and Mayor Arya Rajendran will be the chief guests.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Huge step

Ms. George, in a statement on Thursday, said that the health sector would take a huge step in cancer treatment with the realisation of robotic surgery. Funds had been sanctioned through the Rebuild Kerala Initiative for making diagnosis and treatment of cancer more high-tech.

As part of this, robotic surgery at the RCC and Malabar Cancer Centre (₹60 crore) and digital pathology excellence centres (₹18.87 crore) were being arranged. Robotic surgery would become operational at MCC soon. This would help the common man access high-tech treatment technology that was beyond their reach till now, she said.

Benefits

Robotic surgery is effective for treatment of various cancers. It helps reduce the pain experienced by patients, helps them return to routine life faster, and reduces profuse bleeding during surgery.

The ₹1.32-crore HIPEC mechanism helps administer chemotherapy during surgery itself.

The clinical laboratory tracking mechanism makes investigations in the clinical lab fully automated and enables their real-time monitoring. This is the first time that such a technology is being used in the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US