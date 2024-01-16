Robotic surgery for cancer patients at Malabar Cancer Centre soon

January 16, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Kozhikode

Health Minister Veena George has said that robotic surgery for cancer patients will be introduced at the Malabar Cancer Centre at Thalassery in Kannur on the lines of what was launched at the Regional Cancer Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, recently.

She was speaking after opening a family health centre at Kayakkodi in Kozhikode district on Tuesday. Ms. George pointed out that robotic surgery was found to be effective in cancer patients as it would ensure precision during the procedure. She said the work on setting up an organ transplant institute in Kozhikode was moving at a fast pace, and that a nodal officer had been appointed for the purpose.

Later, opening another family health centre at Thuneri in the district, Ms. George said the government was planning to introduce organ transplant surgeries at all district hospitals. The Minister said a kidney transplant surgery was recently conducted at the Government General Hospital, Ernakulam. All district hospitals would be equipped to perform such surgeries.

