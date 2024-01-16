GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Robotic surgery for cancer patients at Malabar Cancer Centre soon

January 16, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Veena George has said that robotic surgery for cancer patients will be introduced at the Malabar Cancer Centre at Thalassery in Kannur on the lines of what was launched at the Regional Cancer Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, recently.

She was speaking after opening a family health centre at Kayakkodi in Kozhikode district on Tuesday. Ms. George pointed out that robotic surgery was found to be effective in cancer patients as it would ensure precision during the procedure. She said the work on setting up an organ transplant institute in Kozhikode was moving at a fast pace, and that a nodal officer had been appointed for the purpose.

Later, opening another family health centre at Thuneri in the district, Ms. George said the government was planning to introduce organ transplant surgeries at all district hospitals. The Minister said a kidney transplant surgery was recently conducted at the Government General Hospital, Ernakulam. All district hospitals would be equipped to perform such surgeries.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.