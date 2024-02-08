Robert Bruell as Richard Feynman Chair Professor at MGU

February 08, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Mahatma Gandhi University in Kottayam has appointed Robert Bruell from Germany as Richard Feynman Chair Professor at the School of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology. The honour was conferred on Mr. Bruell during an online ceremony held on Thursday, with MGU Vice-Chancellor C. T. Aravindakumar presiding over the event. Mr. Bruell, a scientist specialising in high-temperature multidimensional liquid chromatography and polymer heterogeneity studies, currently serves as Head of the Department of Material Analytics and Characterisation at the Fraunhofer Institute for Structural Durability and System Reliability LBF in Darmstadt, Germany.