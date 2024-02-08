GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Robert Bruell as Richard Feynman Chair Professor at MGU

February 08, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Mahatma Gandhi University in Kottayam has appointed Robert Bruell from Germany as Richard Feynman Chair Professor at the School of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology. The honour was conferred on Mr. Bruell during an online ceremony held on Thursday, with MGU Vice-Chancellor C. T. Aravindakumar presiding over the event. Mr. Bruell, a scientist specialising in high-temperature multidimensional liquid chromatography and polymer heterogeneity studies, currently serves as Head of the Department of Material Analytics and Characterisation at the Fraunhofer Institute for Structural Durability and System Reliability LBF in Darmstadt, Germany.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.