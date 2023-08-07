Robbery at private finance firm in Kottayam

August 07, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The police on Monday launched an investigation into an incident in which a gang of robbers broke into the office of a private finance firm at Mandiram, near Changassery, and decamped with cash and gold ornaments worth over ₹1 crore.

According to the police, the robbery took place at the office of Sudha Finance, run by A.R. Parameswaran Nair, a local resident. Preliminary investigations suggested that the gang broke into the building using a gas cutter on Saturday midnight.

Apart from the gold ornaments and ₹8 lakh in cash, the thieves stole the digital video recorder of the building’s CCTV network.

A special team has been constituted to probe the incident. The police are also looking into the possible involvement of an inter-State gang of professional thieves.