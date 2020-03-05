Robbed differently abled man found dead

A 64-year-old differently abled man selling lottery tickets who was robbed of his money by a gang, was found dead at Kottayam, near Kuthuparamba, on Wednesday.

According to the police, the deceased identified as U. Satheeshan, hanged himself to death in the land adjoining a mill belonging to his brother.

Mr. Satheeshan, who was selling lottery tickets on his tricycle, was robbed of his money by a gang, who came in a car and sprayed chilly powder on his face in the wee hours near a bank between Kuthuparamba and Kannur, on February 27. They took his money of ₹12,850, lottery tickets, the bank passbook and other documents from him. He was taken to the hospital by autodrivers who came that way.

