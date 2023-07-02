Boat race season set for a roaring start at Champakulam today

July 02, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Alappuzha

The tranquil backwaters of Kuttanad are all set to burst into life and send boat race buffs into raptures. Champakulam Moolam ‘vallam kali’ (boat race), the season opener, will be held on the Pampa river at Champakulam on Monday.

As many as 13 boats, including six snakeboats, will compete in four categories in this year’s Moolam boat race. The race, though associated with religious observances, is known for presenting a picture of harmony. When 150-ft-long chundan vallams (snakeboats), each powered by some 100 oarsmen cleave through the waters to the accompaniment of ancient boat songs and cheering of thousands of boat race enthusiasts, domestic and foreign tourists as they vie for the ‘Raja Pramukhan Trophy’, it is going to be an electrifying afternoon in this quaint Kuttanad village.

The Moolam boat race will be followed by a host of races across the region and other parts of the State in the coming months. The 69th edition of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR), known as ‘Kuttanad’s Olympics on water’, is likely to be held on August 12. The NTBR is also likely to be the first race of this year’s Champions Boat League (CBL).

Major clubs in CBL

Major boat clubs have prepared well in advance for the season. The teams participating in the CBL are spending over ₹1 crore each. Officials of Pallathuruthy Boat Club (PBC), which lifted the CBL trophy last year rowing Mahadevikadu Kattil Thekkethil Chundan, say that they began preparations for the 2023 season six months ago.

“The PBC is not participating in the Moolam boat race. But our rowers will be powering Ayaparambu Valiya Diwanji chundan for Valiya Diwanji boat club in the Champakulam race. The PBC will, however, participate in the NTBR and other CBL races in its own name and row on Veeyapuram chundan. We have prepared a budget of ₹1.15 crore, including ₹50 lakh for paying rowers’ salaries, to gear up for the NTBR. Our rowers have already undergone a 10-day trial preparing for the Champakulam race. We will start rigorous training for the upcoming big races from July 10,” says V. Jayaprasad, president, PBC.

The Moolam race will be inaugurated by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad at 1.30 p.m. The race will begin at 3 p.m. Kodikkunnil Suresh, MP, will distribute prizes to winners.