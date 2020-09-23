Kerala

Roadside veggie market in Kowdiar

The roadside veggie market promoted by the Agriculture Department will be open on the Kowdiar-Kuravankonam road from 3 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. on Thursday.

The Department’s Ecoshop has joined hands with farmers affiliated with the Krishi Bhavan, Anad, and ‘Ammakootam’ to organise the market.

The market will function in front of the Pattom Thanu Pillai Government LP School.

Vegetables apart, eggs, banana, rice and coconut oil also will be available here. The farmers’ market is being organised under the Jeevani vegetable promotion initiative of the Department.

The market will function at this location on all Thursdays, Principal Agriculture Officer for the district and the Kowdiar Residents' Association said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 23, 2020 7:14:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/roadside-veggie-market-in-kowdiar/article32678619.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story