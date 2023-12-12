Roads to Sabarimala, parking grounds at Nilackal remain chaotic

December 12, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

On a day when the rush at Sabarimala finally began to ease, pilgrims continued with their struggle to reach the Ayyappa temple after getting stuck in unending traffic gridlocks.

The tailbacks, for the fifth day on Tuesday, stretched for several kilometres from the Nilackal base station along the Plappally- Elevungal road. The stranded pilgrims, who slept in the vehicles or walked around, even picked up arguments with the police citing lack of access to food or drinking water. Irked by the inordinate delay, some even turned back after offering darshan at Valiya Koyikkal Sree Dharma Sastha Temple at Pandalam.

With no space available for parking at Nilackal, the police regulated the onward journey of vehicles carrying pilgrims from the stopover points (idathavalams) as far as from Kottayam and Idukki. Elavungal, where the forest routes from Erumely and Pathanamthitta converge, witnessed the biggest gridlock.

“The parking grounds at Nilackal are overflowing and hence we could permit the in-bound vehicles only in clusters,” said a top police officer.

Compounding the woes of pilgrims, authorities regulated the operation of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation buses between Nilackal and Pampa in a bid to bring down the crowd at Pampa. With the frequency of the chain bus service coming down to just two every ten minutes, devotees, who converged at Nilackal after spending several hours in their vehicles, were seen jostling for space inside these buses.

Meanwhile, a delegation comprising leaders of the United Democratic Front visited Nilackal and Pampa to ascertain the situation and interacted with the pilgrims waiting in queues as well as officials on duty.

Addressing the media, delegation member Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan MLA described the situation in the pilgrimage zone “total anarchy”.

On Monday midnight, a 52-year-old devotee, identified as Periyasami from Peramballur, Tamil Nadu, collapsed and died after waiting for hours in a traffic block near Perunad on the Pathanamthitta-Pampa road. The police said he collapsed while returning to his vehicle after having food from a wayside eatery.

In another incident, two devotees from Andhra Pradesh sustained injuries after being run over by a KSRTC bus near Thulappally. The injured were identified as Sai Mahesh Reddy and Surya Babu. The police said the injured were sleeping under the bus that had been stuck in the traffic block. They were injured when the bus resumed its onward journey.

